Here's Pet Shop Boys only Scottish date on their Greatest Hits Tour, Dreamworld

FRESH from wowing the 40,000 strong Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park audience, Pet Shop Boys have revealed they are to embark a greatest hits tour in 2020.

Entitled Dreamworld, the only Scottish date on the tour (so far) will bring Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe to The Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday 6 June.

It comes at a busy time for the pair, who debuted their new musical cabaret Musik, starring Frances Barber, at the Fringe in August.

Pet Shop Boys commented: “We have had a busy year finishing our new album with Stuart Price and writing songs for Musik and My Beautiful Laundrette.

“We’ve also toured the Far East and are looking forward to bringing our biggest hits together in a new tour next year.

“It’s so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and we really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander.”

Pet Shop Boys recently completed work on their latest studio album - the third part of a Stuart Price-produced trilogy which started with Electric in 2013 and continued with Super in 2016. The yet to be named album will be released on 24 January 2020.

Pet Shop Boys new single Dreamland, featuring Years & Years, returned the most successful duo in UK music history to the charts earlier this month.

Tickets for The Hydro gig are available from https://www.thessehydro.com/events/detail/pet-shop-boys-2020