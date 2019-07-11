Here’s when to get tickets to see X Factor’s Lucy Spraggan in Edinburgh

LUCY SPRAGGAN, the singer who once admitted that her time on the X Factor nearly broke her is back with a 32 date tour that will bring her to the Liquid Room on 20 November.

2019 is already proving to be another hugely successful year for Spraggan.

She’s already released her fifth studio album Today Was A Good Day, played Glastonbury and SXSW, toured Europe and Scandinavia with Melissa Etheridge, and completed her own US and UK headline tours.

Now she is set to continue that momentum by announcing the 32-date tour of the UK and Ireland.

Spraggan started out as a singer-songwriter performing at open-mic nights around the country.

At just 19 years old she took the brave decision to perform her self-penned hit Last Night (Beer Fear) on the X Factor and secured a Top 20 single and Top 30 self-released album whilst still competing in the show.

That journey resulted in her becoming the most Googled musician of 2012.

Through relentless touring, her innate songwriting ability and an ever growing fanbase, Spraggan, who pulled out of the X Factor when the pressure of constant public scrutiy led to her suffering depression, she once revealed “I nearly took my own life.”

Today, Sparaggan can boast an incredible five consecutive Top 30 albums.

Today Was A Good Day has marked a new chapter for her musically and personally, and finds her at her most confident and accomplished.

The lead single from the album, Lucky Stars has now had almost 1 million streams and was playlisted at Radio 2, contributing to her incredible statistics of over 52 million YouTube views and 245 million streams on Spotify.

Now the journey continues at the Liquid Room.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 12 July at 10am and can be purchased from www.gigsinscotland.com/artist/lucy-spraggan