Here’s when to see all 42 performances at the Edinburgh Pipe Band Championship 2019

NOTHING beats the rousing skirl of the pipes, except maybe the impact of the massed pipes and drums on the occasion that the collected bands join forces to play together.

At the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens on Sunday 23 June, there’s every chance that just may happen as more than 23 bands descend on Princes Street Gardens to take part in the seventh Edinburgh Pipe Band Championship 2019.

This is the third year the Championships have been held in the Ross Bandstand, where there will be 42 performances from pipe bands from around the globe, including Canada, the USA and Australia.

The day is free and starts at 10am with the finale and presentation of prizes 5.30pm. Here’s when to see each of the bands performing...

From 9.45am (Novice): George Heriot’s School Jnr, Tynecastle, Stow Borders, Queen Victoria School, Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia, George Watson’s College, Stockbridge, and Camelon and District.

From 10.55am (N/J A & Grade 4A): Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia, Stockbridge, Camelon and District, George Watson’s College, Royal High, Haileybury-Australia, Penicuik and District, and Greater Victoria Police-Canada.

From 12.05pm (Juvenile): George Watson’s College, Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia, George Heriot’s School

From 1.15pm (Grade 3): Denny and Dunipace Gleneagles, Scottish Borders, Royal High, Haileybury-Australia, Stockbridge, Mesa Caledonia-USA, Penicuik and District, and Lanark and District.

From 2.30pm (Grade 2): Denny and Dunipace Gleneagles, George Heriot’s School, Bucksburn and District, George Watson’s College, Portlethen and District, Lanark and District, Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia, Scottish Borders, Stockbridge, Mesa Caledonia-USA,

From 4.15pm (Grade 1): Bucksburn and District, Portlethen and District, Police Scotland Fife, The Glasgow Skye Association, and Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia.

Ross Band Stand, Princes Street Gardens, 10am-6pm, free