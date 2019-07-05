Here’s when you can see the iconic Blazin’ Fiddles at the Edinburgh Fringe

SCOTLAND’S most iconic fiddle band, Blazin’ Fiddles, join forces with leading Scottish folk vocalist Emily Smith at the Queen’s Hall in August as part of their 2019 Scottish tour.

Hot on the heels of the special Blazin’ Fiddles’ 20th anniversary tour, the popular Scottish folk act is back with a series of performances throughout Scotland.

For the past two decades, no other band has captured the excitement, passion and the sensitivity of Scottish music quite like Blazin’ Fiddles.

This tour will be no different as audiences will be set alight by a blend of solo and ensemble sets and the occasional insightful tale.

Bruce MacGregor, founder of Blazin’ Fiddles, says, “Reaching our milestone 20th birthday last year was a significant moment in the band’s history and reminded us of the spark and passion for Scottish fiddle music which gave birth to Blazin’ Fiddles back in 1998.

“We’re still driven by the same mission today: to ignite a passion and fire in our audiences with our music.

“We can’t wait to play to Edinburgh Fringe crowds this August and are honoured to have the talented vocalist Emily Smith for company in 2019.”

Blazin’ Fiddles will take their distinct live show to the Queen’s Hall on Wednesday 14 and Wednesday 21 August.

Fiddlers Jenna Reid, MacGregor, Rua Macmillan and Kristan Harvey will be joined by Anna Massie on guitar/fiddle and Angus Lyon on piano.

Multi-award winning singer Smith is a leading figure in the Scottish folk scene.

For more than a decade she has entertained audiences all over the world with her blend of traditional and original songs, blurring the lines between old and new.

She says, “Together we want to give gig-goers a musical treat and look forward to seeing as many fans come out as possible later this summer.”

Blazin’ Fiddles and Emily Smith, Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street, 14 & 21 August, 8pm, £22-£24, 0131-668 2019