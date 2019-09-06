Here’s where you can snap a selfie on the iconic Friends sofa when it comes to Edinburgh

IT HAS to be the most travelled sofa in the world and it’s current tour brings it to the Ross Fountain, in the shadow of the Castle, on 16 September.

Along the way the iconic piece of furniture has made a lot of friends... if you haven’t yet sussed it yet, we’re talking about one of the most popular TV shows of all time, Friends.

A series of exclusive events and experiences have been scheduled to give fans of Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross a chance to celebrate the shows milestone 25th anniversary.

The Central Perk sofa, as featured in the show will be in Edinburgh for one-day only to allow fans to snap a selfie on the famous three-seater.

The must-see, comfy conversation starter will be found in some of the world’s most talked about destinations, including the Grand Canyon, the Empire State Building, The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and the Ross Bandstand.

The UK National Friends Sofa Tour offers fans across the country the chance to sit in the famous seat and capture once in a lifetime photographs in front of iconic British landmarks.

Lucky passers-by will get the chance to experience the sofa on a first-come-first-served basis throughout the day from 10am until 5pm.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut in 1994, Friends remains one of television’s most loved series.

One of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run, the series still remains a perennial go-to in syndication and on streaming services, where it continues to be a smash hit worldwide.

Friends follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston).

A favourite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, Friends not only won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy series, but also garnered Emmy Awards for Aniston and Kudrow.

And if all that has left you in need of a Friends fix, you can still watch the series on Comedy Central and own every episode on DVD.