Hit show The Worst Witch is on its way to Edinburgh

THERE’S a magical treat for all the family waiting at the King’s Theatre from 7-12 May, when The Worst Witch flies onto the Leven Street stage.

In this new play by Emma Reeves, directed by Theresa Heskins, The Worst Witch is the story of an ordinary girl who finds herself in an extraordinary place - a school for witches.

Accident-prone Mildred Hubble and her fellow pupils leave a trail of mayhem behind them as they find themselves at the centre of a battle that’s being fought for their future.

Featuring Jill Murphy’s much-loved characters, the production includes original songs, music, magic and a dose of Mildred’s unique brand of utter pandemonium!

Murphy says, “My first trip to the theatre aged four, opened up a magical world - so real to me, that I had to be restrained from climbing on stage to help the children in peril.

“My mum was quite cross with me, but I never wanted the show to end and sang the songs loudly all the way home on the bus.

“Imagine how proud I feel, all these years later, seeing my own Mildred Hubble on stage with all the characters from Miss Cackle’s Academy.

“I still feel thrilled to bits when I go to the theatre and The Worst Witch is a magical production.”

Playwright Reeves adds, “We’ve created a brand-new story as well as revisiting moments from the books.

“Jealous Ethel Hallow is out to spoil Mildred’s fun, and Miss Hardbroom is opposed to all fun in general.

“But, without giving too much away, Mildred faces a greater danger than she ever imagined as an old enemy returns, with a plan for revenge that could threaten not just the Academy, but the whole world…”

Director Heskins says: “We’ve seen the start of a rebalancing of power within our society and it feels like an important time to be creating a play about young women who are learning, collectively and individually, to use their power; and the danger if they decide to use it not for good but for ill.”

Murphy’s The Worst Witch stories have sold more than five million copies and been made into films and TV series by HBO, ITV and CBBC.

The Worst Witch was made into a television series for ITV in the early 1990s and there is currently a major television series with CBBC.

The show is designed by Simon Daw, with lighting design by Aideen Malone, and sound by Leigh Davies.

Age 7+

The Worst Witch, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Tuesday 7-Sunday 12 May, various times, £17-£25, 0131-529 6000