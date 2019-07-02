Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are on their way

THERE’S plenty time to make plans to take a trip to the West for the only Scottish dates of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, a new immersive experience for Monster Truck fans, visiting The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on 8 February, 2020.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will bring everyone’s favourite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life, combining Hot Wheels’ iconic jumps and stunts with epic crashing and smashing to deliver an exhilarating family entertainment experience for kids of all ages.

In addition to the Trucks, each show will feature speciality acts like the superstars of freestyle motocross, world record attempts, and Megasaurus – the massive, car-eating, fire-breathing prehistoric robot who loves chomping on anything with four wheels.

On sale Friday 5 July from www.gigsinscotland.com.