How to get tickets for CBeebies first ever Christmas show in Edinburgh

CBEEBIES stars are coming to Edinburgh next month

For the first time ever, the always highly anticipated CBeebies Christmas show will take place in Scotland, with performances at Festival Theatre.

Four live performances of the fairy-tale classic Hansel and Gretel will be recorded at Nicolson Street theatre on 26 and 27 October with the special Christmas programme airing on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, 7 December.

The show will feature CBeebies’ favourites including Waffle the Wonder Dog.

The audience will be taken on a winter adventure through an enchanted forest as the story of Hansel and Gretel unfolds.

The core message of the show is ‘never give up’ and the siblings have to overcome the many dangers of the deep, dark wood, but with the help of magical woodland creatures and by not giving up, the pair proves that the only thing that matters at Christmas is being together.

Tickets for CBeebies Presents: Hansel & Gretel will go on sale on two set days. Half of the tickets, for both Saturday and Sunday, are now on sale with the other half on sale at 10am on Thursday 26 September, priced at £15 for adults, £10 for children