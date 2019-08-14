Ibiza comes to Edinburgh with the biggest party on the Fringe

FROM the producers who first brought you Hot Dub Time Machine and Silent Disco, the biggest party night at the Fringe this year has landed at Underbelly’s Central Hall.

Symphonic Ibiza! runs until Saturday 17 August and then again from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 August, from 9pm-11pm.

Celebrate the European island of clubbing with this unforgettable two-hours of heart pounding dance classics created by DJ and producer Andy Joyce and composer Steve Etherington.

Symphonic Ibiza fuses a thrilling live orchestra, DJ and vocalists with high tempo beats.

Following a successful launch at the famous Ibiza club Eden in 2018, and its UK debut at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay last year, Symphonic Ibiza is proud to be returning with some of the most famous Ibiza club anthems from the last 30 years.

£24, www.edfringe.com