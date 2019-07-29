IN PICTURES: Families and aeroplane enthusiasts don't let downpours ruin Scotland's National Airshow

Several of the planned displays were cancelled due to what some on social media described as a “washout”. Planned displays from jets including the Eurofighter Typhoon, a highly agile, multi-role fighter which has been part of the Royal Air Force’s family since 2003, were cancelled due to the weather. Many visitors still made the most of the day despite the poor weather, with ground exhibits and displays providing a dryer respite for many. Stalls by the Royal Air Force, the opportunity to sit in a Red Arrows Hawk aircraft, and a climbing wall meant there was plenty to do, with many younger visitors loving what was on offer. Despite the rain the Wildcat helicopter, the Spartan Executive, the Texan T6 and the MiG-15 all managed to get into the air to show off for those stood on firmer ground. One social media user praised the airshow and said: “All the smiles today at Airshow Scotland, spotting a helicopter whilst you’re on the trampoline and discovering fire engines have torches. Thanks to everyone who worked hard to make it a great day.” The airshow will return in 2020 to the home of the National Museum of Flight at East Fortune.

