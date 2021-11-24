All Under One Banner Independence March from Holyrood to Meadows (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

March for an Independent Scotland will take place on Saturday, November 27, according to Edinburgh City Council.

Several road closures and diversions are in place during the event.

Johnston Terrace will be closed between 11am - 4pm and between 12.30pm - 5pm Castle Terrace, Lady Lawson Street, West Port, Grassmarket, Cowgate, St Mary's Street, Canongate, Horse Wynd, Queen's Drive at Horse Wynd and Abbeyhill at Canongate will be closed.

Buses affected include the 35 towards Ocean Terminal. During the event, the service between Forrest Road and Easter Road, will be diverted via George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, South St. David Street, Princes Street and Regent Road.

The 35 towards Heriot-Watt, between Easter Road and Chambers Street, will be diverted via Regent Road, North Bridge and South Bridge.

Service 2 (eastbound), between Morrison Street and Bristo Place, will be diverted via Lothian Road, Lauriston Place and Forrest Road.

Buses will be unable to serve the Polton Mill area between 2.45pm and 5pm on Saturday.

On the 31 service, buses scheduled to arrive at Polton Mill between these times will operate to and from Bonnyrigg, Hopefield.

On the 49 service, between Lothian Street and Carnethie Street, buses will be diverted via Dundas Street, Cockpen Road, B6392 Bonnyrigg bypass and A6094 Rosewell Road.

The march was approved by Edinburgh City Council on October 27, however an exact route was not determined as the route originally proposed “caused concerns and no agreement has been reached with respect to an alternative route.”

