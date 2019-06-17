Interactive Rolling Stones ‘concert’ visits Usher Hall Edinburgh

Have your say

THE Rolling Stones iconic Havana Moon show is set for Edinburgh, but don’t expect Mick and ‘the boys’ to return to the Capital in person.

The immersive concert screening visits the Usher Hall on Wednesday 23 October in a radical, new immersive concert screening concept will enable audiences to experience the legendary gig as if they were in the audience.

This unique and unforgettable experience from the world’s greatest rock and roll band is bound to prove popular.

Mick Jagger says, “We were so happy to be playing Cuba in 2016.

“It was a wonderful experience for all of us. Sharing the stage with the ‘revolutionary’ Ronnie Wood, Charlie ‘Che’ Watts and ’compadre’ Keith Richards was one very special night.”

Tickets starting from £35 are now available www.rebel-vision.com.