James, Courteeners and Madness set to close Edinburgh Summer Sessions

THE Summer Sessions continue to be the highlight of the Edinburgh live music scene over the coming week with three much anticipated concerts starting 15 August, when James takes to the Princes Street stage, followed by Courteeners on 16 August and the legendary Madness on 18 August.

English rock band James are first to keep the music coming. Formed in 1982 in Manchester they enjoyed popularity throughout the 80s and 90s, scoring hits with Come Home, Sit Down, She’s a Star and Laid.

The band went their separate ways in 2001 only to reunite in January 2007 and go on to produce a further six albums.

VIP tickets offering guaranteed access to the Inner Bowl, an exclusive VIP bar, a variety of food offerings, seating, flushing toilet facilities and entertainment between main stage sets by the VIP Garden DJ are still available at £76.45 as are general admission tickets at £52.25.

Formed in 2006, guitar band Courteeners have released five studio albums as well as several EPs and two DVD albums. Their Top 40 hits, which you are likely to hear on 18 August include What Took You So Long?, St Jude and Not Nineteen Forever.

VIP tickets at £68.75 and general admission tickets at £43.45 are still available.

With their baggy trousers and distinctive ‘one step beyond’ cho cho train walk, Madness were ska pioneers and are still arguably the finest example in the genre.

Having spent 214 weeks at the top of the UK chart in the 80s they were one of the most popular bands of the decade and remain one of the most exciting live bands on the circuit.

VIP tickets at £71.50 and general admission at £49.50 are still available.

Please note, gates open for all Summer Sessions at 6pm, however, on stage times are not being shared by promoters. A concerts are standing events with tickets are restricted to a maximum of six per person.

Banned items include weapons, drones, professional cameras, flares, fireworks and smoke emitting devices, drugs, legal ‘herbal’ highs and bags larger than A3.

Tickets from www.usherhall.co.uk/