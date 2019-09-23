Judy Garland returns to Edinburgh big screens in one night only screenings of The Wizard of Oz

POP on your ruby slippers and get ready to tap your heels and set off on the adventure of a lifetime once more as you follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy and her trio of unlikely friends.

The classic movie The Wizard of Oz returns to the big screen at Vue Ocean and Vue Omni this month to mark the 80th anniversary of Dorothy’s tempestuous journey to find her way back home to Kansas after being unexpectedly whisked away to the distant Land of Oz.

Wizard of Oz

Widely regarded as one of the most loved films in cinema history, the two-time Academy Award winning story will be showing in the Capital for one day only, on Saturday 28 September.

Relive Dorothy’s struggle against the Wicked Witch of the West, or,if you're too young to remember it first, second or even third time around, be introduced to the film's iconic characters The Tinman, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion, all of who embolden Dorothy’s quest against evil.

Judy Garland’s best known role, fans of the star will no doubt be pleased to discover that a biopic of the troubled singer and actress lands at Vue the following week.

Entitled Judy, it finds Renee Zellweger portraying the musical icon as she arrives in London ahead of a week of sell-out shows, meeting fans, friends and even finding romance.

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue says, “As always, we’re thrilled to be able to bring classics back to life here at Vue. As full time film-buffs, we know it’s as important to celebrate our favourite films of the past as it is to enjoy new ones.

"In this instance, we’re lucky enough to be able to do both at the same time, with Judy Garland being celebrated in our anniversary Oz screening and also in brand new blockbuster, Judy.”

Vue Ocean and Omni, The Wizard of Oz, Saturday 28 September, Judy, from Wednesday 2 October, www.myvue.com