Kate Bush's iconic backing band are to return to Edinburgh for first time in 40 years

KATE BUSH toured just once, The Tour of Life, which brought her to Scotland and to Edinburgh on the 13 April 1979.

In November, the band that accompanied her on the legendary tour return to the Capital for one night only.

After 40 years, the KT Bush Band, the singer's original band that 'started her on her career in the 70s', have begun touring again and will visit Summerhall on Friday 15 November.

It will be the first time Bush's music has been played in Scotland by her original band members since 1979 and they promise 'far more than a Kate Bush tribute act'.

Guitarist Brian Bath with Del Palmer performed on the Tour Of Life, as well as on Bush's early albums and a raft of TV and radio appearances.

Today, Bath, along with other originals, Vic King on drums, Steve Bevan on bass and Emily Francis on keyboards, return with Sallie-Anne Hurst on vocals, performing the classic songs of Kate Bush alongside some previously unheard gems from back in the day.

Start running up that hill for tickets.

KT Bush Band, Summerhall, Friday 15 November, 8pm, £15 (VIP £45), https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thektbushband/the-kt-bush-band-live-at-summerhall/2019-11-15/20:00/t-dojvxl