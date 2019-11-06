Keep fit with Olympic Gold medalist Dame Kelly Holmes at the 2020 Edinburgh Wellbeing Festival

Dame Kelly Holmes

The festival which brings some of the biggest names in wellbeing to the Capital covers everything from vegan and plant-based diets, physical fitness and yoga, to menopause, mindfulness, mental health and dementia.

Another highlight of the weekend will find the Edinburgh's Got Soul Choir performing a bespoke piece written especially for the festival by Felix Buxton of electronic music duo Basement Jaxx. Celebrating the power of music to bring us together, a musical-thread will run throughout the festival, with disco yoga, sound baths, binaural beat therapy and more.

Tickets are now on sale for next year's event which has loneliness, the importance of community, the power of music, and how physical activity impacts on our mental health as its key themes. The weekend of talks, classes and workshops aims to help people lead healthier and happier lives.

Fitness classes, suitable for all levels will also feature during the two day event and include yoga star Steffy White, Pilates PT instructor Hollie Grant, celebrity trainer and Nike Ambassador Faisal Abdalla, and Dame Kelly Holmes who will be running one of the first of her new Military in Motion classes.

Councillor Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, says, "I am delighted to welcome the return of the Edinburgh Wellbeing Festival to the Council’s beautiful Assembly Rooms. Last year’s event was packed with award-winning athletes, bloggers and chefs and this year’s programme is even bigger.

"As a champion of Edinburgh’s Festivals and as a keen runner myself, I see first-hand how culture, sport and the arts go hand-in-hand with physical and mental wellbeing. Come along to our wellness festival to be inspired by speakers like Dame Kelly Holmes MBE and hear how small changes can contribute to feeling good.”

For those who want to be inspired by trying something new, there will be workshops on how to make everything from kombucha to herbal remedies, along with a marketplace selling wellness products, dispensing health advice, discounted treatments and food.

Other headline speakers appearing over the weekend will include Buddhist monk and bestselling author Gelong Thubten, Instagram’s favourite parents Mother and Papa Pukka, and world-renowned Professor of Neuropsychopharmacology, David Nutt.