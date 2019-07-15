Kids set to take over Musselburgh Races on 23 July

YOUNG visitors to Luca’s Ice Cream Family Day at Musselburgh Racecourse on Tuesday 23 July will be given the thrilling opportunity to try their hand at a number of key raceday roles, from raceday presenter and weighing room operative, to serving in the racecourse’s hospitality facilities and reporting on the ground conditions.

The Kids’ Takeover Day has been brought to Musselburgh by Great British Racing as part of its Under 18s Race Free campaign, which has been created to highlight the fact that under 18s go free to almost every racecourse, at almost every raceday.

Kids Take Over

Facilitated by Racing to School, an education charity which delivers free outdoor learning activities for young people at racecourses, studs and trainers’ yards across the country, the Kids’ Takeover Day was first trialled at Bath Racecourse, and is being rolled out at a number of racecourses across the summer.

In addition to the Kids’ Takeover, visitors to Musselburgh Racecourse can also enjoy seven quality horseraces, free face painting, and free children’s entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Accompanied children aged 17 and under go free, with adult tickets starting at £22 (£17 if purchased in advance).

All children will be invited to participate in the Kids’ Takeover Day on arrival at the racecourse.

This year’s campaign is also fronted by ambassador and mother-of-two Tess Daly, who commented, “As a parent, the school holidays are a fantastic opportunity to spend quality time with your children, yet finding activities that are stimulating, healthy and affordable can be a challenge.

“As a child, my parents went out of their way to take me to live sport and I do the same for my kids now – there’s nothing better than a day at the races. As well as the thrill of the racing, the kids are able to run around in the fresh air and there’s plenty of activities for them too, from having their faces painted to meeting race horses.”

Musselburgh Racecourse hosts two further Family Racedays on Friday 9 August and Sunday 29 September, both of which offer free entry to children aged 17 and under.

For more details visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk