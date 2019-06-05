Leith Festival brings 50 free events to the Port

THE tag line for this year’s Leith Festival describes the event as a ‘A Festival with Heart’ and for more than 100 years, the annual Pageant through the streets and Gala Day in the Links, which herald the start of the nine day event, have been at the heart of the Port community.

This year’s Pageant and Gala Day take place on Saturday, 8 June, and come with a few new surprises, including Leith’s Official Dog Show at 2.30pm, run by Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home in front of their marquee.

Leith Gala Day

Kickstarting it all, of course, with a ‘walk doon The Walk’ will be the Pageant.

The theme for 2019 is Leith’s Maritime Heritage: Across the Seas, so expect to see lots of colourful costumes, pirates, sea creatures as well as Pulse of the Place samba band, comprised of local schoolchildren leading proceedings, along with Mock Lord Provost Sandy Campbell, wearing the traditional Provost gown.

The Pageant will depart Pilrig Park at 12 noon and travel along Balfour Street, down Leith Walk, Constitution Street, Queen Charlotte Street and onto the Links.

Roads will be closed only when the parade is passing.

Providing a soundtrack for the day at the Links, LeithLate will take over the main stage with a cutting edge selection of bands, while for the sports minded, football will be the focus.

For youngsters, a very special bouncy castle will be on site and local schoolchildren will be performing, doing country dancing and singing.

Mr Boom, the man from the moon, will also be in attendance.

During the following week, the Leith Festival boasts 66 events across 37 venues, 50 of which are absolutely free to attend.

Highlights include a Visit the SS Explorer (Free, call 07770-623 924 for tickets), The Leith Festival Tattoo, the last event of the year on 16 June, 7pm, at Malmaison Square, and the Hibs Historical Tour on open day at Easter Road Stadium on 16 June between1pm and 5pm. Again it’s free.

For more information about Leith Festival and full details of all events, times and tickets prices visit www.leithfestival.com