Leith Market hosts annual celebration this Saturday

IT’S a big day for Leithers old and new this Saturday as all roads lead to the historic Port for a celebration of the place and the people.

On Saturday 27 April, the advice from organisers of Leith Market is: ‘Park up in the Port and pop into the market.’

This weekend, Leith Market and Custom House stage a third special annual event showcasing arts, crafts and culinary delights of the area.

Leith Market

Following on from the success of the past two years, the weekly Leith Market are hosting a third A Celebration of all things Leith.

As before, the market will be bigger than usual with more than 35 stalls selling everything from meat to fish, French bread to barista coffee, and cakes to olives and tapenades.

And that’s by no means all. Other stalls will be selling alcohol, fruit and vegetable cheese, charcuterie, ice cream, beauty products, soaps, chocolates, sweets, jewellery, plants, jams, chutneys as well as Harris tweed for humans and dogs, and lots more.

Leith Custom House will also open their building for the day with the new businesses and organisations based there also getting involved.

Visit the Edinburgh Tool library, The Atelier of Fine Art, Williams and Johnson coffee, Kestin Hare, and others.

Should you feel peckish, food stalls will be on hand, catering for every taste, be you meat-eater, vegetarians or vegan.

Food on offer on the day will include Scottish tattie scone wraps with various fillings from Scoff, while Knights Kitchen will bring an African flavour to proceedings.

The ever popular Punjabi Junction and French Crêperie At The Market will also be represented.

All are coming together to showcase Leith as a busy, thriving, exciting place .

Beth Berry of Leith Market says, “A great day out for all the family, it’s important these days to come together and have fun that is not digital, so check out what’s happening in Leith Market, there’s something for you, support small local businesses before the big boys get it all.”

A Celebration of all Things Leith, Leith Market, Dock Place, Saturday 27 April , 10am to 5pm, free