Leo Sayer brings Just A Boy At 70 tour to Edinburgh

IT’S hard to believe Leo Sayer has been around since the mid-sixties but the name of his current tour gives away the fact.

On Friday, he brings his Just a Boy at 70 tour to the Queen’s Hall as he continues his sixth decade as a musician.

Over the years Sayer has racked up 11 UK Top 10 hits including two No 1s and four US Top 10 hits, with two, consecutive No 1s..

He also won a Grammy Award, in 1977, for You Make Me Feel Like Dancing.

Most recently on TV he was seen in Celebrity Big Brother.

“I count myself very lucky to have a wonderful band at home in the UK” he explains.

“I always look forward to coming back to perform. I like searching out all the places I used to haunt and see if they’ve changed, many haven’t at all, under the surface.

“It’s going to be another great tour and I’m looking forward to the shows immensely.”

In addition to the tour, Sayer has also releases a new album, Selfie, through Demon Music Group.

Leo Sayer: Just a Boy at 70, Queens Hall, Clerk Street, Friday 7 June, 7.30pm, £33, 0131-668 2019