Local improv troupe Men with Coconuts come home to Edinburgh

Have your say

LOCAL leading improv troupe Men with Coconuts have come home to Edinburgh.

During their critically-acclaimed tour of Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, they played to sold-out houses and scooped the prestigious Adelaide Weekly Comedy Award.

At the gilded Balloon this Fringe, expect emotional balladry, lyrical wizardry and musical husbandry.

Expect jaw-dropping feats of imaginative theatrical storytelling, and for many of these stories to contain a character called Nigel.

Expect to do that weird laugh you do when you aren’t expecting to laugh, but realise that it’s okay because everyone else is laughing weirdly and involuntarily too.

The troupe, now firm favourites at the Fringe, return with a fully updated show described as an ‘improvised montage without any preconceived structure whatsoever’.

The old favourite set pieces have been replaced with a no-hold barred approach which garnered amazing audience reactions when tested in Wellington’s Gryphon Theatre, New Zealand.

But be warned, the troupe don’t often bring actual coconuts to their gigs, although you are welcome to bring your own.

Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Chambers Street, until 26 August, 5.30pm, £10.50-£11.50, www.edfringe.com