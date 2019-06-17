Louise Redknapp and Amber Davies to star in 9 To 5 at Edinburgh Playhouse

LOUISE Redknapp will star as Violet Newstead and Amber Davies will star as Judy Bernly when the smash hit musical 9 To 5 visits the Playhouse from 12 to 16 November.

Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business.

The musical is the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Redknapp and Davies are currently playing their roles on West End and Davies says, “Performing as Judy Bernly in 9 to 5 in the West End has been one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had.

“The musical is such fun and has the most brilliant songs to perform. I genuinely can’t wait to play in Edinburgh so the Scottish audiences can experience our wonderful show.

“Edinburgh is one of my favourite cities and I can’t wait to explore it again. See you there!

9 to 5 The Musical, Playhouse, Greenside Place, 12-16 November, £13-£90, 0844-871 3914