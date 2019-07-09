Massive Massaoke will bring in New Year at Edinburgh’s first singalong Hogmanay

RINGIN’ in the New Year has long been a Scottish tradition, a welcome to the coming 12 months.

This December, however, there’s a chance to sing in the New Year when, on Hogmanay, Massaoke sets up at the Corn Exchange for the ultimate sing-a-long party.

Yes, if standing in Princes Street at the mercy of the weather is not your idea of a fun night seeing out the old and bringing in the new, then Massaoke could just be the treat you are looking for.

Join the sequins and spandex clad rock stars and sing and dance your way through a one-off special set of hairbrush hits, euphoric power ballads and solid gold anthems.#

The Hogmanay Hoot Massaoke night will feature classics from the Eighties right through to the Noughties, plus a few favourite musical numbers.

Of course, there will also be the obligatory rendition of Auld Lang Syne as Hogmanay Hoot Massaoke promises to be the ultimate end-of-year sing-a-long party for the masses.

If you have never experienced a Massaoke gig before, think of it as karaoke but on a massive scale.

As the band play, the lyrics are displayed on huge screens ensuring that everyone can let loose and sing their hearts out.

Having wowed crowds at Glastonbury and Latitude recently, the Hogmanay Hoot Massaoke night has been exclusively created by the in-house events experts at The Corn Exchange.

As 2020 approaches the evening will also feature a silent disco, a compere for the evening, a DJ, Bags and Pipes, plus a Big Big Gin and Bubbly bar as well as Scottish street food to see revellers through to the New Year.

Hogmanay Hoot Massaoke takes place at the Corn Exchange on Tuesday 31 December, from 8pm to 2am.

Early access tickets starting at £25 are available now but for a limited time only from https://mailchi.mp/ece/hogmanay2019.

Be sure to book now and start the year with a saving.