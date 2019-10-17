McFly favourite Tom Fletcher is coming to Edinburgh to launch new books, his only Scottish date

Tom Fletcher

Organisers of the Edinburgh International Book Festival have announced that the songwriter and lead vocalist with boy band sensations McFly is to launch his latest children’s books, The Christmasaurus and the Winter Witch and There’s an Elf in Your Book, at the George Street venue on Sunday 1 December.

The pop star turned bestselling children’s author might have first hit the heights of fame in the charts but the multi-talented 34-year-old has gone on to become one of the UK’s bestselling authors for children with books such as The Christmasaurus and The Creakers and picture books including There's a Monster in Your Book and the hugely successful Dinosaur that Pooped...series with Dougie Poynter.

At the event Christmas with Tom Fletcher, families and children will be able to experience the magical world of his books and find out what inspired his characters, his writing and why he loves Christmas so much.

They will also have an exclusive opportunity to hear Fletcher sing a song from The Christmasaurus musical - expect fun, interactivity and plenty of Christmas merriment.

In the first of his new books, William Trundle and his extraordinary prehistoric pal are back, and this time they need to save Christmas itself.

Set in the wintery world of the Christmasaurus, the mysterious Winter Witch holds the key to Santa’s time-travelling magic, and when Christmas itself is under threat, William and the Christmasaurus must risk everything and work with her to save the day.

For younger readers, Fletcher will launch There’s an Elf in Your Book, a uniquely interactive book: What does Elf want? Just to see if you’ve been naughty or nice this year, but watch out, he’s got a few tricks to try and get you to be naughty…

Fletcher will be appearing at the Assembly Rooms on George Street at 12 noon on Sunday 1 December, the only chance to see him in Scotland. After the one-hour event he will sign copies of both books, which will be available to purchase on the day.