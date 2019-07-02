Memorial for Bay City Rollers’ Alan Longmuir raises £5000+

A MEMORIAL evening celebrating the life of the original Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir has raised in excess of £5,000 for the charity CHAS - Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

Alan, who was born and raised in the Capital’s Caledonian Road sadly passed away last July, after a short illness.

He was remembered at event by family, friends and fans.

The event was held at McQ’s in Bannockburn, Stirling, and involved live music, comedy, an auction, raffle.

Organiser Gail Shackley said, “Organising this memorial event for Alan has been a privilege.

“We wanted to create an evening of music, happiness and fun to celebrate the life and legacy of an amazing, kind, gentle and fun-loving person. I think we got it right.”

She added, “We would like to thank Alan’s wife Eileen Longmuir who gave us her blessing to put this event on.”

Lyndsay Stobie, CHAS Community Fundraiser, said, “It was a fantastic night where the love for Alan radiated through a night filled with moments of joy. “We are so privileged to have shared in this experience and cannot thank everyone enough for these donations in memory of a much loved and iconic Scottish star.”