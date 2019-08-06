Millionth ticket sale makes show one of the most successful ever at the Edinburgh Fringe

BASIL, Sybil and Manuel had a surprise for Pam Counsell when she booked for husband Mike and herself to attend the Faulty Dining Experience at The George Hotel tomorrow evening.

Unbeknownst to Pam, one of the tickets she had just purchased came with the accolade of making her the one millionth diner to join the characters made famous in John Cleese’ cult BBC sitcom.

Ahead of tomorrow’s performance the cast - Jack Baldwin (Basil), Oliver Harrison (Manuel) and Karina Garnett (Sybil) - were on hand to present Pam and Mike with a sash, bubbles and a giant ticket - as the millionth diner, Pam also won a weekend in Radisson Blu Edwardian in London and a sightseeing tour led by Basil himself.

Produced by Interactive Theatre International (ITI), Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience debuted in 1997 and first came to the Fringe in 2008, where it is now in its twelfth season.

Company founder and Artistic Director Alison Pollard-Mansergh, who was also the original Sybil in the show, says, “We started this show 22 years ago but I can honestly say that the Fringe put us on the map.

“We’ve been touring around the world ever since, and to reach this millionth ticket mark is phenomenal.”

Set in the restaurant of ‘Faulty Towers’ hotel, the dining experience is the world’s most successful tribute to the BBC TV series and recreates classic moments from the episodes using original scripts in a show that’s 70% improvised and fully immersive.

Audiences play the part of guests as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a three-course meal, twice a day, every day.

Pollard-Mansergh adds, “Manuel will role out the red carpet for Pam and her partner, who will be piped into the meal and become a Lord and Lady for the night.”

The Faulty Towers Dining Experience, George Hotel, George St, until 26 August, 2pm/7.30pm, £62-£67.50, 0131-507 0669, www.imagination-workshop.com