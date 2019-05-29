Musselburgh under starter’s orders for yearly fashion parade

Girls Aloud Nicola Roberts will DJ at Musselburgh’s Ladies Day

Whilst the day may be about top class horse racing, it’s also widely regarded as one of the biggest fashion extravaganzas in the Scottish social scene.

Musselburgh Racecourse Ladies Day

With live music throughout the day - celebrity DJ Edith Bowman will be behind the decks for the after party and former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts will DJ throughout the day - there’s much more to Ladies Day than the racing.

A host of leading personalities from the worlds of fashion and style will be on the hunt for 2019’s King and Queen of Style. High profile fashion parades will unveil the winners with this year’s Queen of Style receiving a free five star trip to New York for four nights plus £2,000 spending money.

The King of Style will walk away with £1,000 vouchers from Scotland’s most inspiring tailoring and design studio Andrew Brookes Tailoring.

Roberts says, “I’m super excited to fly into Edinburgh to join one of the biggest parties Scotland has to offer this summer. I look forward to soaking up the excitement and glamour.”

Bowman adds, “I’ve heard there is no holding back when it comes to dress code on the day, so looking forward to checking out this year’s fashion extravaganza. After an exciting day of racing, I’ll be continuing the celebrations from my DJ booth at the after party.”

Inbetween races, race-goers will also be able to pop into the new Edinburgh Gin Garden, featuring botanical displays and an innovative Edinburgh Gin bar as well as visiting the new Photo-Finish Marquee, where they can dance their heart out between races as The Funkwagen sets the party scene for the day, creating one of Scotland’s biggest summer parties.

Local street food delicacies will also be available to take to the picnic area with great views of the racing.

Musselburgh Races, www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk