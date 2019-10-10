New Bongo's Bingo craze takes Edinburgh by storm
REVOLUTIONARY party phenomenon Bongo’s Bingo are all set to put their own unique spin on Christmas at The Jam House this December.
Seven nights of festive-inspired bingo bring a Santa’s sack-load of merriment and mayhem to the Queen Street venue.
Throughout 2019, Bongo’s Bingo parties have been selling out weeks and months in advance, and tickets for these shows are going fast too, there’s just Wednesday 20 December with tickets left available - but watch for additional dates being added.
The perfect alternative works’ night out or just a general festive feel-good evening with friends, Bongo’s Bingo gives attendees a chance to win Xmas prizes along with a few bizarre ones, too. Expect awe-inspiring room decoration, special themed costumes and of course, plenty of Christmas hits too to keep everyone dancing from start to finish.
For those yet to discover Bongo’s Bingo, it is an outrageous combination of an immersive live show, an all-inclusive party and heads-down game of bingo.
The traditional pastime is completely spun on its head, and whilst bingo is still the very core of the show, players are plunged into a crazy few hours of pure escapism.
Rave rounds and dance-offs are just a few of the things setting Bongo’s Bingo apart from the average night out down at the bingo hall.
The event attracts all ages, a night for all the generations to come together and enjoy with music spanning from across all decades.
You’ll hear cheesy tunes, rave bangers and all the classic hits.
So, head to The Jam House and get ready... Eyes down for a Full House.
Bingo!
Bongo’s Bingo Christmas Nights, The Jam House, Queen’s Street, Wednesday 20 December, doors 6pm, first game 8pm, £13, www.bongosbingo.co.uk