New Leith Fringe venue welcomes ‘Freddie Mercury’ and ‘Queen’

THE risk of bringing a show to the Fringe has long been recognised - it’s not cheap for a start.

Still, the appeal of appearing at the World’s largest arts festival lures more and more performers to the Capital each August.

One actor taking a huge risk to create his own opportunities at this year’s is Seth Daniels, who has been pursuing a career since 2003.

“I’m a working class actor and paid my own way through drama school and worked hard to train to become an actor but the opportunities are just few and far between,” he says.

Consequently, Daniels took a huge leap of faith to create One Night With Freddie, a new show depicting the career of Freddie Mercury and Queen.

“Of course, I’d love the industry to take notice of me,” he says, “but I’ve built up a thick skin to that kind of thing.

“For me, this is about the audience. If I can bring a bit of joy to people through what I do then I can die happy knowing I tried and did my best.”

In One Night With Freddie, join the legendary frontman as he takes you on a magical journey through Queen’s rise to become rock legends.

“This is the biggest show I’ve created and we’re installing it in a brand new venue for one week only,” says Daniels, who is also portraying Mercury.

From Queen’s early beginnings with Bohemian Rhapsody, to their sell out shows at Wembley Stadium, experience the highlights of Queen’s extraordinary career perfomed by Daniels and Majesty, the ‘UK’s No 1’ Queen tribute band.

One Night With Freddie premieres at a brand new Leith Fringe venue, Dr Bells Baths.

“I love Queen,” says Daniels, “Freddie has touched so many people through his words and music and that connection with his audience is something I hope will be unique to this show.”

One Night With Freddie, The Old Dr Bells Baths, Great Junction Street, 5-11 August, various times, £25, www.onenightwithfreddie.com