Oktoberfest comes early to Edinburgh at The Pitt in Leith

RAISE a stein and say 'Prost'' at The Pitt in Leith on Saturday and Sunday.

Yes, beer lovers can get ahead of the game at Pitt Street Market over the next three weekends.

Bavarian beers, street food and world class live New Orleans jazz will mirror the world famous Oktoberfest that takes place annually in Munich, where it attracts some six million people.

A three-week folk festival famous for beer and bratwurst, this year The Pitt is giving it a Scottish make-over.

Taking place this weekend and over the weekends of 28-29 September and 5-6 October, beers from six of Munich’s finest breweries - Augustiner, Hofbräu, Spaten, Paulaner, Löwenbräu, and Hacker Pschorr - will be on tap in the beer hall.

Entry price is the same as usual for The Pitt - just a couple of quid.

As ever, the best the Scottish street food the scene has will be on offer, specially selected to pair with the beers - think plenty of sausages, hot dogs, kebabs and shawarma.

Or maybe you’ll prefer the buttermilk buffalo chicken burgers, steak and chips or one of the veggie, vegan and gluten free options.

Entertainment on Saturday 21 September will feature an afternoon set from Brass Gumbo, a New Orleans inspired musical melting pot of funk, jazz and more - think classics straight from the French Quarter to unexpected covers of pop bangers, with players from Horndog Brass Band, The Katet, Brass Aye? and Orkestra del Sol all taking part.

On Saturday 28 September, Shunpike Social Club, Portobello’s foremost street brass band, head to EH6.

The final weekend, Saturday 5 October, will see Slaughterhouse Brass Band play joyful ska on brass and banjo, featuring musicians from Salsa Celtica, Groupo Magnetico and Orkestra del Sol and also featuring the titular Barney of Barney’s Beer as one of their members.

Established in 2015, The Pitt is billed as Leith’s award-winning street food and drinks market open every Saturday from noon to 10pm and Sunday from noon to 6pm.

Oktoberfest, The Pitt, Pitt Street, Leith, 21-22, 28-29 September and 5-6 October, £2, www.thepitt.co.uk/