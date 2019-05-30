On sale date for Echo & the Bunnymen in Edinburgh announced

Have your say

EIGHTIES favourites Echo & the Bunnymen have announced they will return to the Capital later this year, to play the Queen’s Hall.

Cult heroes Ian McCulloch and Will Sergeant scored hits with the classic songs The Cutter The Killing Moon head to the Clerk Street venue on 18 December.

Formed by McCulloch (vocals) Will Sergeant (guitar) in 1978 with bassist Les Pattinson.

Shortly afterwards they recruited Pete De Freitas and the rest they say is history.

Echo & The Bunnymen last played the Capital in 2018 when they brought their The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon: Bunnymen Classics Transformed & New Songs With Strings & Things Attached to the city.

Tickets go on sale Friday 31 May.

Echo & the Bunnymen, Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street, 18 December, 7pm, £35, https://songkick.seetickets.com