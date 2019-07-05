Open Streets Edinburgh: All the activities you can take part in as city centre goes traffic-free

Have your say

The third Open Streets weekend is due to take place on Sunday 7 July with a whole host of events and activities taking place on the traffic-free streets.

Here is a list of all of the events which have been publicised on the City of Edinburgh Council website.

West High Street Zone (From North Bridge to Lawnmarket)

12pm to 5pm: Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail 29, Cultural Celebrations. Artist, Mr A Sing

Location: City Chambers

12pm to 5pm: Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail 16, Foiled Again. Artist: Robert Mach

Location: Cockburn Street

12pm to 5pm: Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail 35, Oor Coal Miner. Artist: Kelty Art Collection

Location: Warriston Close

12pm to 4pm: Police Scotland Close Pass where the police will be giving a display of safe driving distances to help make roads safer for cyclists.

12pm to 3pm: Security Bike Marking with UV etch, using the free Bike Register Scheme.

12pm to 4pm: Dr Bike Station Mobile workshop; free servicing and advice from qualified bike station mechanics.

2.30pm and 3.30pm: Edinburgh Festival Voluntary Guided Walks will offer free tours around Edinburgh's historic Old Town. Meet to the West of City Chambers.

East High Street Zone (North Bridge to St Mary's Street)

12pm to 4.30pm: Street Games led by the Open Streets Team, including Connect 4, Chess and Badminton.

12pm to 5pm: Literary Walking Tours starting from the Scottish Storytelling Centre, John Knox House. Explore Edinburgh's Netherbow area with self-guided tours available from the Scottish Storytelling Centre.

1.15pm to 2pm: Salvation Army Brass Band and choir will be joining in with a selection of their favourite music, organised by the local Salvation Army members.

12pm to 5pm: Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail 38, Wullie and his Dino Onsie. Artist: Chris Morgan

Location: High Street.

2.30pm and 3.30pm: Taoist Tai Chi Display and Taster led by the Taoist Society of Great Britain. Free with all welcome to join in the sessions.

3pm to 4pm: Free yoga sessions led by Edinburgh Community Yoga.

Grassmarket Zone

12pm to 4.30pm: E-bike trials with Harts Cyclery in Victoria Street and Grassmarket.

12pm to 3pm: Edinburgh Urban Sketchers will be meeting at the West Bow monument to sketch around the Grassmarket area. Come along with a sketchbook and art materials.

12pm to 4pm: Spokes mobile stall. Active travel information and maps for Edinburgh and the Lothians.

3.30pm to 4.30pm: Swing dancing, led by Edinburgh Swing Dance Society.

Canongate Zone

12pm to 4pm: Edinburgh Old Town Community Trust invite residents to join them for a pop-up picnic. People are welcome to bring a snack to share in Chessel’s Court.

12pm to 5pm: Reading Havens set up by the Scottish Storytelling Centre and City of Literature in three locations. Pick up a free read in Sandeman House Garden, Chessel’s Court Garden, and the Old Tolbooth Market.

12pm to 5pm: Quiet reading time at the Scottish Poetry Library.

2pm to 4pm: Citizenship in Action will have a presentation, a short walking tour and discussion on the Open Streets Movement. It will be hosted by the Royal Society of Arts Edinburgh Area Network at the Scottish Storytelling Centre.

2pm to 4pm: Try circus skills, led by Think Circus, as part of free circus skills workshops for all ages.

12.30pm to 4.30pm: Edinburgh World Heritage activities table in Sibbald Walk off the Canongate. A range of activities and information including brass rubbings of the Old and New Town's maps.

12pm to 3pm: Play Together on Pedals where children can have fun learning to cycle. For ages 3-5 in the open space at Sibbald Walk, just off the Canongate.

12pm to 4.30pm: Playing outside whatever the weather with Canongate Youth’s Play Rangers Team.

2pm to 2.45pm: Chair Yoga led by Edinburgh Community Yoga. The session is designed to provide gentle movements to mobilise the joints and stretches to release tension. This is a free session running in the Museum of Edinburgh outdoor space with all welcome.

12pm to 5pm: Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail 22, Wullie Goes Gaelic. Artist: Tom Morgan-Jones

Location: Aparthotel Adagio, Royal Mile