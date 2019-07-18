Original play of hit TV show Fleabag to be beamed live into Edinburgh cinemas

EVERYONE loves BBC television’s Fleabag.

Now, a live broadcast of the National Theatre’s award-winning one-woman play based around the character is set to give fans and extra fix of Fleabag on the big screen.

Vue at Ocean Terminal and the Omni Centre are to screen the play as part of the National Theatre Live series of broadcasts.

The solo play, written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was the inspiration for the phenomenally successful TV show of the same name, and has now returned to the West End after a sold-out New York run.

National Theatre Live: Fleabag is a hilarious, rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life and will be broadcast live from London’s West End to Vue screens in the Capital on Thursday 12 September.

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, says, “After the huge success of the TV series Fleabag, we’re delighted that the play that started it all is back on stage and coming live to Edinburgh thanks to our partnership with the National Theatre.

“We’re sure that big screen audiences will be laughing and cringing in equal measure at National Theatre Live: Fleabag, which is set to be incredibly popular, so we would advise booking early to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets are out now and can be booked at www.myvue.com.