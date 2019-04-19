‘Outstanding’ Edinburgh curry house named best in city at Scottish Curry Awards

Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant The Radhuni added to its growing list of honours when it was named the best curry restaurant in Edinburgh at the 12th Scottish Curry Awards.

The 120-cover restaurant in Loanhead beat nine other finalists in the category at a ceremony attended by more than 450 diners at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.

Judges said Radhuni had shown “outstanding dedication to the curry industry and provided top quality food and service”. A year ago Head Chef Ashok Ram was voted Chef of the Year at the same awards.

The awards are based on public votes together with evidence provided by the competing restaurants.

Managing partner Habibur Khan, said: “This is yet another tribute to the skills, professionalism and hard work of our team.

“Edinburgh has a wonderful array of great curry restaurants so it’s especially pleasing for us to have been rated more highly than anywhere else in the Capital.

“The judges and public have concluded that for curry lovers in Edinburgh and around the Central Belt it’s well worth making the short trip to Loanhead to sample the best food of its type in the area.”

Edinburgh and the Lothians picked up a host of awards at the ceremony, hosted by comedian Mani Liaqat on Monday, including Delhi’s Winter in Linlithgow who scooped the prize for restaurant of the year in the south east and Bathgate’s Indie Roots took the south east title for the best dining experience.

In Livingston, the Bay Leaf Indian Restaurant was the best loved restaurant in the region and Cafe Shabaz Kebab House.

Outstanding Indian takeaway of the year was awarded to Station India in Portobello.

The team said they were over the moon: “As soon as the host declared the Winner of Outstanding Takeaway of the Year is Station India, our hearts were pounding, we could hardly breath – we are over the moon.

“Thanks very much guys – hard work and your continuous support. Thank you a lot.”

The Khukuri in Haymarket won the award for the most wanted Indian restaurant of the year whilst the team at Shezan, opposite the Playhouse, took home the chef of the year plaudit for their top quality Indian and Punjabi cuisine.

Bombay Lounge in Dalkeith was also honoured with the outstanding Indian restaurant of the year.

The evening was also used to raise funds for the Well Foundation, a charity working to provide clean and safe drinking water for all.

“Irfan Younis, CEO of organiser Oceanic Consulting, said: “The Scottish Curry Awards are one of our first events and are now established and unique in their own right.

“I’ve always admired the tenacity of the curry industry despite its many challenges and that admiration has only grown following the 12th ceremony.

“The Scottish Curry Awards are one of the only means by which homage is paid to those individuals behind the country’s tastiest curries and I’d like to congratulate all winners and finalists for their fantastic achievement.”