The Pearlfishers, one of Scotland's best kept musical secrets, celebrate new album with Edinburgh gig
THE PEARLFISHERS have been described as ‘one of Scotland’s best-kept musical secrets’ and there’s a chance to find out why on 14 November when they visit The Caves.
Fronted by David Scott, they’re coming to town to celebrate the release of their new album, Love & Other Hopeless Things.
One of the country’s most unique and enduring music collectives, the group’s first release, in 1991, was the EP, Sacred.
Nine albums of timeless song writing and lush pop arrangements have since followed.
Principle songwriter Scott is also the presenter of the long running BBC Classic Scottish Albums podcast, which topped the UK podcast charts throughout 2018.
His immersion in the classics is not lost on critics: ‘The Pearlfishers’ delicate songs recall the lush, literate creations of Prefab Sprout,’ declared Q Magazine.
Over the years, contributors to The PearlFishers have included the likes of drummer Jim Gash, Dee Bahl, Brian McAlpine, Mil Stricevic and Duglas T Stewart, also of the BMX Bandits.
The band’s 2007 album, Up With the Larks, was hailed one of the top albums of 2007 by music critic Billy Sloan and their 2014 release, Open Up your Colouring Book, was compared with the works of Paul Simon and the Beach Boys.
The latest album was released in April and has already enjoyed extensive radio play across the UK and Europe.
As well as building a set list from the nine classic albums for their forthcoming gig, the group are also preparing for a series of archive releases of early 90’s Pearlfishers music.
For now, however, as Shindig magazine recently stated ‘if you’re one who complains they don’t write ‘em like they used to, quit complaining and grab The Pearlfishers pronto.’
The Pearlfishers, The Caves, Niddry Street South, Thursday 14 November, 7pm, £19.25, www.ticketmaster.co.uk