Pet Shop Boys to release Musik soundtrack, the day after Edinburgh premiere

AHEAD of the World Premiere of their new cabaret musical Musik, Pet Shop Boys have revealed that the soundtrack of the show will be available to stream from 12.01 tomorrow.

Musik, by Coronation Street script writer Jonathan Harvey and Pet Shop Boys, opens tonight at the Assembly Bijou on George Street, featuring six songs by the record-breaking duo.

Telling the life story of club hostess Billie Trix, who first appeared in their West End musical Closer To Heaven, the six songs are Mongrel, Soup, Run, Girl, Run, Ich bin Musik, Friendly fire and For Every Moment.

All the songs were written and produced by Pet Shop Boys and are sung by Frances Barber, who reprises the role of Billie Trix for the first time in 18 years.

Pet Shop Boys star Neil Tennant said: “When we wrote Closer to Heaven almost 20 years ago, we loved the compelling outrageousness of the character Billie Trix. We have all discussed for many years the idea of creating her own one-woman show which would give us the chance to write more songs for her as she looks back on her incredible career.

“We’re thrilled that this show is finally happening.”

More than three years in the making, the show was first mooted for the festival in 2016 when, talking on BBC Radio 2, Lowe revealed, “We have been in discussion with Jonathan Harvey about writing a one woman show for Billie Trix, played by Frances Barber, and taking it to Edinburgh... Edinburgh doesn’t know about this by the way.”

At the time Tennant described the show as “almost like a cabaret piece”.

The character, an ageing drug-addled icon and 'rock star' club hostess, tells the story of her life and sing us a few songs.

Barber is best known for her roles in Doctor Who, in which she played Madame Kovaria, and the court room drama Silk, in which she played barrister Caroline Warwick QC.

Musik runs from today to August 24 at the Assembly Rooms’ Bijou after which it will transfer for five performances to the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

The soundtrack will be available to stream from 'all streaming sites'.