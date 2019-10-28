Psychic festival set to conjure spirits in Edinburgh this Halloween

Aura

A highlight of which will be The Mystery of Flannan Island, one of the greatest and most intriguing cases in modern times.

Three lighthouse keepers vanished without trace in December 1900. No solution to their disappearance has ever been found.

Expert Alison Rutter will explore the mystery and what may have happened.

Another highlight will find renowned Psychic Investigator Ann Treherne demonstrating that everyone has energy around them and that it can be seen using her aura camera.

As two mediums give a short demonstration of medium-ship, the audience will watch as their aura shift and change.

Ewan Irvine, medium and event organiser says, “This will be the first year of holding such an exciting event on Halloween itself.

“We delve into subjects that fascinate many people and hope that this event will become a yearly part of the Edinburgh Calendar”.

Spiritfest will be held at the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Centre, 25 Palmerston Place, on Halloween, Thursday 31st October.