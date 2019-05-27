Queen of crime Val McDermid launches new book at Edinburgh event

TAKE a trip into the world of the Queen of Crime at the Assembly Roxy on Tuesday 4 June, at 7pm, when Val McDermid launches her new book, My Scotland, by taking readers to the landscapes she has known all her life, and the places where her stories and characters reside.

Accompanied by more than 100 stunniwng photographs, this remarkable book uncovers McDermid’s own Scotland in all its glory - from the iconic Isle of Skye to the majestic streets of Edinburgh, from the undiscovered hideaways of the Highlands to the wild and untamed Jura.

Featuring excerpts from Val McDermid’s bestselling novels, My Scotland is an unforgettable and uniquely personal journey through the life and writing of one of Scotland’s best loved writers.​​

No 1 best-seller McDermid has sold more 16 million books to date and is translated into 40 plus languages.

Best-known for her Wire in the Blood series, featuring clinical psychologist Dr Tony Hill and DCI Carol Jordan, it was adapted for television starring Robson Green. McDermid has also written three other series: private detective Kate Brannigan, journalist Lindsay Gordon and, most recently, cold case detective Karen Pirie.

To book tickets, £10 (£25 with book), phone 0131-622 8229 or visit www.assemblyfestival.com/box-office/an-evening-with-val-mcdermid/3:80480