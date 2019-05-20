Red Bus add extra Edinburgh Harry Potter tours

The Red Bus Bistro have added extra tours to meet growing demand for thier Harry Potter-style bus experiences.

The Red Bus Bistro company began offering its ‘Wonderful Wizarding Tours’ to fans of the magic franchise in December last year.

Red Bus’ Wonderful Wizarding Tours take in places of interest that inspired the books and films with the vintage double-decker visiting places that inspired the book and film franchise including the Balmoral Hotel where JK Rowling finished her last book, the Elephant House cafe where the ideas and books began and Victoria Street, the inspiration for Diagon Alley.

Owner Alison Simpson and her team have also included a themed afternoon tea with chocolate frogs, jelly beans, I Can’t Believe Its Not Butterbeer cocktails and sorcerers sandwiches.

The tour lasts 90 minutes on Thursdays, Fridays and now Saturdays at 6pm.

Simpson says, “Our wizarding tours have been very popular amongst tourists and families alike. When we began at the tail end of last year we were testing the water and now realise everyone loves a bit of magic in their lives. We can take up to 40 people per bus.

“We have employed an actor turned wizard to deliver our unique tour content and we offer quality bespoke food and drink for our customers.

“We’ve even got an offer on just now where every child (under the age of 15) eats free with two adults. We charge £37 per adult and we are constantly evolving how we deliver our experience.”

Book a tour at www.redbusbistro.co.uk/bus-tour/edinburgh-tours/wonderful-wizarding-tour-edinburgh/