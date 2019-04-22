Reggae star Sean Kingston to make Edinburgh debut at Atik

REGGAE superstar Sean Kingston is heading to Shhh Sundays at ATIK Nightclub, West Tollcross, next month.

The singer and songwriter best known for his top hit Beautiful Girls in 2007 and Eenie Meenie with Justin Bieber is expected to sell out The Atik when he performs his greatest hits on 19 May.

The MOBO Awards winner for Best Reggae Act in 2007, Kingston has collaborated with the likes of Phil Collins, Busta Rhymes and many more.

He also co-wrote Jason Derulo’s Whatcha Say, which is included is his set list for Edinburgh.

Edinburgh’s biggest Sunday night out, Shhh Sundays at ATIK is famous for its classic throwback parties.

Recent performances from big names such as Basshunter, DJ Ironik, FatMan Scoop, and S Club 3, along with appearances from Made in Chelsea’s Alex Mytton and ITV’s Big Weekender Jordan Davies have made it the place to be for many.

Recently under-going a £600,000 refurb, ATIK Night club has been the place to go for generations of Edinburgh clubbers since opening in the 1940s as a dance hall.

Then called The New Cavendish it was the Capital’s leading dance hall for jiving and ballroom dancing and famous for its ‘sprung dance floor’.

The name changed over the years - Coasters, Outer Limits, Lava and Ignite, The Cav just some - with acts such as Pink Floyd, Calvin Harris, Example, JLS and U2 playing the venue over the decades.

Now called ATIK, the venue is owned by the Deltec Group and hosts three themed rooms, equipped with top of the range lighting and sound equipment, as well as six different bars.

Shhh Sundays Presents Sean Kingston Live Atik, Sunday 19 May, 9.30pm-3am (last entry 1.30am), Earlybird £8, VIP + Queue Jump £17.85, General Entry £11.25, www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Edinburgh/Atik-Edinburgh