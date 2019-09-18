Review: Solaris - Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh's sci-fi play is out of this world

CINEMATIC in nature, David Greig’s stage adaptation of Stanisław Lem’s 1961 sci-fi novel is an entrancing production, wonderfully played and beautifully produced.

* * * * *

ROYAL LYCEUM, Grindlay Street

Directed by Matthew Lutton, there is a stark beauty to this production, clean white lines and a minimalist design accentuate the film-like quality aided by the ‘letterbox’ staging and frequent projections of the sentient sea of the planet Solaris.

Within hours of arriving at a science station orbiting the planet, psychologist Kris Kelvin, played with a quiet command by Polly Frame, encounters evasive inhabitants, self-isolating scientists and the ghost of a lover who died long ago.

High above the uninhabitable world the crew struggle to complete their mission to study the mysterious planet... but could it be that the planet is actually studying them?

As the ‘ghost’ of Kelvin’s lover Ray, Keegan Joyce puts in a delightful child-like turn, rage-fuelled yet always with an endearing innocence, he is the key to proceedings.

Struggling to come to terms with memories from her own past, Jade Ogugua nicely underplays the role of Dr Sartorius with devastating effect, while Fode Simbo’s inquisitive Dr Snow provides an element of light relief.

Hugo Weaving, appearing as Dr Gibarian on video adds to the ‘futuristic’ nature of the piece, although his use of ‘old-fashioned’ video tapes does raise a smile.

Greig’s thought-provoking and engrossing script pulls the viewer into the action, much as the hypnotic pull of the projected tides do between the short, sharp, fast-moving scenes.

It’s a dynamic that propels the action along at a pace, while also milking the natural humour in the piece.

With elements familiar to anyone who ever watched classic Star Trek, although as the novel predates the series by some five years it’s easy to see from where the TV show drew its influences, Solaris is good, old-school science-fiction, albeit with a very human love story deftly woven through.

Timely too, it challenges our own attitudes to nature, the planet and asks vital questions of current actions of humankind as we set about the destruction of our own planet.

Riveting stuff then, this is theatre that not only explores our shared humanity but ultimately proves emotionally fulfilling.

Run ends 5 October