Richard Jobson to bring acoustic versions of Skids’ hits to Edinburgh

POST-PUNK pioneers Skids’ frontman Richard Jobson is set to return to the Capital later this year, in support of the band’s new acoustic album due for release on 28 June.

Peaceful Times, which will be released on CD, limited edition white vinyl and available digitally, was recorded recently by the founding band members of Jobson (vocals), Bill Simpson (bass) and Mike Baillie (percussion) together with Bruce Watson, Martin Metcalfe and Jamie Watson (guitars) in their hometown of Dunfermline.

It features 10 new acoustic versions of songs from each phase of their long and varied career.

Highlights on the new album include The Saints Are Coming and Into The Valley from their 1979 debut album Scared To Dance, and new takes on Desert Dust, World On Fire and Kings Of The New World Order from last year’s critically acclaimed collection Burning Cities.

There’s also a brand new composition entitled Kreuzberg ‘79.

Jobson explains the recording of Peaceful Times, “After recording a new album Burning Cities we played all over the UK.

“It was difficult not to smile with joy every night.

“Amidst all of this happy madness Bruce and I played a few songs acoustically at a charity night in our hometown of Dunfermline.

“This was something I thought could never be done. These songs were written to be played with electric guitars after all. “But the songs had a different power when played acoustically - a new energy - triumph, rage, camaraderie, and a positivity that has always been and will always be the motivation of the bands music and words.

“In 1977, we were singing songs about what we saw as a world in crisis”. says Jobson “Today that message is more relevant than ever”.

An Evening with Richard Jobson of the Skids, Queens Hall Clerk Street, £22-£49.50, 0131-668-2019