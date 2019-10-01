Rock on! A brand new production of Queen and Ben Elton’s smash hit musical We Will Rock You is coming to Edinburgh

A BRAND new tour brings a brand new cast to Queen and Ben Elton’s smash-hit musical We Will Rock You, at the Playhouse, next week.

Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh takes on the lead role of Galileo and is joined by Elena Skye as Scaramouche.

Featuring 24 of Queen’s biggest hits and Ben Elton’s hilarious futuristic comedy writing, We Will Rock You boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band’s legendary live performances.

Queen’s Brian May, who made an appearance with band-mate Roger Taylor when the show first played Edinburgh, says, “This is a stunning state-of-the art new-look production of WWRY - but of course the original story is now more relevant than ever.

“We’re confident WWRY fans will love revisiting the world’s first true Rock Theatrical, and a whole new generation will now discover the vibe!”

Playing the evil Killer Queen in the new production is Jenny O’Leary who is joined by Michael McKell as Buddy, Adam Strong as Khashoggi, with David-Michael Johnson reprising the role of Brit, which he played in the German production, and Amy Di Bartolomeo as Oz.

Since 2002 more than 15 million theatre-goers in 17 countries have seen We Will Rock You and sang along with mega-hits such as We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love, Killer Queen, Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites The Dust and, of course, We Will Rock You. Before closing its glorious 12 year run at London’s Dominion Theatre, the show was performed an astonishing 4600 times.

Joining the cast at the Playhouse, under the baton of musical director Bob Broad are a four piece band, Simon Croft on guitar, James Barber on guitar, Neil Murray on bass and David Cottrell on drums.

The touring production of We Will Rock You carries an impressive legacy.

When it first became known that one of Britain’s most successful comedy writers was teaming up with Queen for a musical, there was much speculation about what the unique collaboration would turn out.

So impressed after attending the original workshop, screen icon Robert De Niro and his company Tribeca came on board as American partners.

The new tour follows the release of the hugely anticipated Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

We Will Rock You, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 7-12 October, 7.30pm (matinee 2.30pm), £13-£114.90, 0844-871 3014

