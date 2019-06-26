Rod Stewart tribute wants to know if you think he’s sexy at Edinburgh Playhouse

SOME 50 years on from the release of Rod Stewart’s first album, Some Guys Have All The Luck, The Rod Stewart Story is back in town next week bringing a fantastic live concert celebration to the stage of The Playhouse.

Stewart, whose last release - his 30th solo album Blood Red Roses - wowed critics and fans alike might be getting ready for his Las Vegas residency and Hollywood Bowl reunion with Jeff Beck later this year, but on Thursday 4 July there’s a chance to enjoy the next best thing.

It may not be Stewart himself on stage, but it might as well be.

Frontman Paul Metcalfe exudes the energy, charisma, looks and voice of the real Stewart and is all set to entertain with a fun-filled night of favourites and classics!

Metcalfe is famed for capturing all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer including the infamous moves, showmanship, and sense of fun that have made Stewart one of the most successful artists of all time.

Split into two halves, the show starts with a trip down memory lane and focuses on the singer’s early career featuring hits such as Handbags & Gladrags along with favourites like Stay With Me and Twisting The Night Away, interwoven with some interesting and amusing anecdotes.

A musical journey through five decades of Rod Stewart ensues.

It was later in his career that Stewart, with his distinctive raspy vocals first heard when he sang with The Jeff Beck Group and then with Faces in the late 60s and early 70s, really came into his own.

Throughout the late-70s and 80s and into the 90s he claimed the soft rock/middle-of-the-road market for himself after Sailing, the theme tune of the BBC documentary Sailor, charting the lives of the crew on board HMS Ark Royal, catapulted him to the top of the charts as a solo act.

Consequently, the second half of the The Rod Stewart Story, now in its fourth year touring, is one big party including a host of chart-toppers such as Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Tonight’s The Night, You’re in my Heart and, of course, Sailing, which remains Stewart’s biggest-selling single in the UK, with sales of more than a million copies.

Described as an ‘authentic production with a stunning stage set, spectacular light show, and an impeccable live band”, The Playhouse is the place to be on Thursday whether you’re a Young Turk, have Hot Legs or a baby called Jane.

The Rod Stewart Story, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Thursday 4 July, £13-£41.50, 0844-871 3014