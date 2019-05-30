Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes to bring Christmas extravaganza to Edinburgh

THIS December Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes will spread some holiday cheer with their Best Christmas Party Ever!

The iconic singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s festive extravaganza is a raucous, rocking, and intoxicating blend of Christmas classics such as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, Walking In The Rain, and Do I Love You along with cult gems from her back catalogue, and plenty of off–the–cuff musings and anecdotes from childhood Christmases spent in New York City.

Expect to also hear songs like Frosty The Snowman and I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus as the Ronettes mark 55 years since they first toured the UK in January 1964.

The ‘original bad girl of rock’,Ronnie Spector was lead singer of the Ronettes in the 60s, she later embarked upon a solo career releasing five albums and experiencing a renaissance in the 80s after featuring on Eddie Money’s Grammy nominated Take Me Home Tonight, which got to No 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets go on sale 10am, Friday 31 May.

Usher Hall, Lothian Road, 23 December, 7pm, £31.35-£35.75, 0131-228-1155