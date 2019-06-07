Save money at Edinburgh’s Big Big Gin Festival with Gin Day discount

THE Big Big Gin Festival, which comes to the Corn Exchange this October, just got bigger.

There’s nothing more refreshing that a gin and tonic on a hot summer’s day. But, sadly for us Scots, those hot summer days are so far proving to be few and far between.

However, gin lovers can console themselves in the knowledge that the Big Big Gin Festival is set to return to the capital this autumn, and a limited number of specially discounted tickets will be available to purchase on World Gin Day!

Taking place on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 October, festival-goers can sip samples from leading makers and craft distilleries, and watch expert mixologists shake up a storm over at the cocktail bar.

Ticket holders can enjoy their first gin and tonic on the house and grab a limited-edition Big Big Gin Festival glass to take away.

They’re then free to enjoy any gin – there will be over 100 to choose from – together with a premium mixer of their choice, plus a perfect serve garnish for only £5.

The festival will also play host to a range of must-see masterclasses, live music and a photobooth to capture the memories.

And just when you thought the Big Big Gin Festival couldn’t get any bigger, the October show will see the unveiling of a new and exclusive VIP terrace area.

Tickets to this area are strictly limited to 100 people per session and include an additional welcome drink inside The Terrace area, guaranteed Terrace seating, a private cloakroom and concierge, a gin-infused sweet treat box, and a keepsake stainless steel straw.

Snap up a specially discounted ticket on Saturday 8 June, World Gin Day, when, for one day only, general admission tickets to the Sunday afternoon session will have 20% off the ticket price.

The Big Big Gin Festival, Edinburgh Corn Exchange, New Market Road, 12-13 October, Saturday 12pm-5pm, Saturday 7pm-12am, Sunday 12pm-5pm, £17 in advance, £20 on week of the event, to take advantage of World Gin Day promo enter code ‘ginday20’ at the checkout. VIP Tickets £30, www.bigbigginfestival.com.