Save with an early bird ticket to see ELO Again in Edinburgh

SAY hello to Mr Blue Sky at the Usher Hall next January when ELO gain return to town with their Re-Discovery Tour, celebrating the music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra.

Now in their eigth year ELO Again provide a dramatic taste of what a legendary ELO concert would have been like back in their heyday.

Expect to hear all the big hits, Livin’ thing, Sweet Talkin’ Woman, Shine A Little Love, Confusion, Last Train to London, Roll Over Beethoven, Wild West Hero, Don’t Bring Me Down, The Diary of Horace Wimp, Telephone Line, Turn To Stone, and many more.

As the UK’s No 1 tribute show, ELO Again recreate the spectacular live effect of ELO’s famous orchestrations, soaring strings and vocals.

So, as the timeless Mr Blue Sky returns, Roll Over Beethoven, Rock ‘n’ Roll Is King.

ELO Again, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, 10 January 2020, £27.50 (Early Bird Offer: £22.50 when booked before 31 August)