Scotch Malt Whisky Society hosts the Magic Carpet Ride & Sensory Bazaar in Edinburgh

THE Scotch Malt Whisky Society is hosting the Magic Carpet Ride & Sensory Bazaar, a tasting which will take the senses on a whimsical journey at The Balmoral, Princes Street, on Saturday 29 June, noon-6pm.

Entrance for members costs £59 and includes a welcome drink, five dram tasting with John McCheyne, two exceptional whiskies from The Vaults Collection, a magical three-course lunch, an afternoon sensory bazaar (with more than 30 unique whiskies and food pairings) followed by an SMWS pop-up shop with rare bottlings to buy and take home

The event takes place in the opulent surroundings of the Grand Ballroom at The Balmoral, which provides the dream-like setting for a whirlwind adventure, offering members the chance to share exceptionally rare drams and experience a truly unique tasting.

Book your spot at http://bit.ly/2J50KAp. Non-members can purchase an annual membership here http://bit.ly/2JbGBZs