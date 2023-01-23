Take a staycation with a difference at this stunning land which is like something out of Lord of the Rings

Over the last few years, many people have started to look much closer to home when planning a weekend getaway or family holiday. The Covid pandemic saw travel to foreign countries heavily restricted and many swapped jetting off to warmer climbs for stylish city flats or lodges with a hot tub and scenic views.

And just an hour’s drive from Edinburgh lies a collection of stunning holiday homes, perfect for a staycation with a difference.

Tucked away between sprawling hills north of Dunblane, Craighead Howf offers visitors the chance to stay in a range of properties – from tree-top houses to Hobbit holes with brightly coloured doors. Here is a look inside the magical site, which is like something taken straight from a Tolkien novel.

1. Ash Tree Howf The Ash Tree Howf is one of two treehouses available to book at Craighead Howf. Built high up in the tree tops, the property offers stunning views over the Ochil hills and guests are able to bask in peace and quiet.

2. Inside the Ash Tree Howf Inside the treehouse there is everything you'd need to while away the hours up in the trees. There are internal cooking facilities and a wood burning stove, as well as a shower and compost toilet.

3. Wee Tree Howf The Wee Tree Howf is built high on stilts and sits on the side of a lochan, meaning it is surrounded by all sorts of wildlife. The bedroom is at the top of a narrow staircase, which leads down to a comfy living area with a wood burner. There is also a fire pit area outside.

4. Whisky Howf The Whisky Howf is a squinty-roofed cottage which stands alone on the edge of the lochan at Craighead Farm. While inside has kitchen and bathroom facilities as well as a cosy wood burner, there is also an outdoor seating area complete with a barbecue and fire pit.