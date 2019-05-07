Shambolics dream of capital gig ticket to fame

Scottish indie band Shambolics are hoping their upcoming Edinburgh gig is their ticket to the big time thanks to an expected famous attendee.

About to start a nationwide tour, the Fife four-piece are hoping to further impress the man that discovered Oasis - Alan McGee - after he invited them to support his recent ‘an audience with’ event in Glasgow. Commenting on a recent Facebook post by the band about their Dundee stop on the tour, the Creation Records founder revealed he hopes to attend their Edinburgh appearance on June 8 at The Mash House, telling the band “see you in Edinburgh

Shambolics guitarist Darren Forbes, better known by just his surname, said: “Yes, he commented on our post that he would come to the gig. But obviously we just treat every gig the same. We are going to smash the show anyway.

“It would be good to do a great show if he does turn up, but we just have to treat it like any other gig. As you never know who is going to be in the crowd. Every gig is massive for us. But with this tour we want to sell out every single date, and most of the tour is pretty much sold out. The Edinburgh gig, certainly, is on the verge of selling out.”

Forbes explained how McGee became interested in ‘The Shams’ - who have an ever-growing fanbase thanks to tunes including Love Collides and Chasing a Disaster drawing comparisons to The La’s, The View and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

He said: “A group of teenagers from London came up to him at a Gerry Cinnamon gig and said ‘have you heard of The Shams? You should check them out’.

Scottish indie band Shambolics. L to R: Singer Lewis, bass player Jordan, guitarist Forbes and drummer Jake.

“And since then he has been interested. He invited us to play in Glasgow, where we met him, he was great with us.”

Forbes revealed more about the band’s progression since forming in 2015: “We had known each other as friends for a wee while before then.

“We had a few jams in my studio - Eggman Studios in Dunfermline. The studio is massive for us. It’s been the perfect place to hone our craft, develop our songwriting and record some demos.

“The singles we have had, we have just kind of thrown them up on music platforms. Our tune ‘When She Goes Home’ has had nearly a quarter of a million plays on Spotify.”

Scottish indie band Shambolics. On stage at Lourenzos in Dunfermline in 2018.

Shambolics, at the Mash House, Guthrie Street, Edinburgh, Saturday, June 8. Tickets £8.80- www.ticketmaster.co.uk/shambolics-edinburgh-08-06-2019/event/36005645B19E3D6E